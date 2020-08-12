Swab tests to be requested in all Italy for visitors from Malta, Greece, Spain and Croatia

Tourists departing from Fiumicino 'Leonardo Da Vinci' airport to reach their holiday destination in Rome, Italy, 07 August 2020. EPA-EFE/REDAZIONE TELENEWS

In an extraordinary meeting held on Wednesday ministers Boccia and Speranza announced that the regions in Italy need to have and follow the same rules otherwise there will be chaos. Amongst the new rules, those returning from Croatia, Greece, Spain and Malta will have to, amongst others, undergo rapid tests and swabs.

The Italian government issued a harmonised recommendation for people who intend to enter the Italian territory and who in the previous fourteen days have stayed or transited in Croatia, Greece, the Republic of Malta or Spain either through the airports or ports to present a confirmation of having undergone, in the 72 hours prior to entry into the national territory, to a molecular or antigenic test, carried out by means of a swab which had a negative result. The new ordinance also carries the obligation to those reaching the Italian territory, to undergo a molecular or antigenic test, to be carried out by means of a swab, upon arrival at the airport, where possible, or within 48 hours of entering the national territory at the local health authority of reference.

Through this ordinance, the Italian government is aiming at getting a harmonised approach, in view of the fact that various regions were adopting different measures for visitors from Greece, Spain, Croatia and Malta.

The new ordinance also recommends the regions to comply with the ban on gatherings and strengthening the controls to enforce it. The governors were also asked to prevent the opening of discos or in any case even outdoor venues where hundreds of young people flock.

The government also warned that if these rules are not respected, the government intends to restore the obligation to wear masks in the open, the quota of entrances in closed places, but also in the streets and squares and – in extreme cases – to prohibit circulation after a certain time introducing a sort of curfew as has already happened in these days in some states where the contagion curve has soared.

