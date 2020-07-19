Sussex hospital locked down following stabbing incident involving staff member

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a member of staff was stabbed at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton this morning (Sunday 19 July).

The victim is a man in his fifties.

Sussex Police said: “A man has been arrested and police and security staff have worked to ensure safety of everyone at the Royal Sussex County Hospital following a stabbing incident

“At 8.42am on Sunday (19 July) police were called to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton after a report that a member of staff had sustained a stab wound.

“Following immediate police searches and inquiries a 30-year-old man was arrested in nearby Wilson Avenue at 9.40am on suspicion of attempted murder and is currently in custody for interview and further inquiries.

“This apparently isolated and unexplained incident is not being treated as terrorism at this time and there is currently nothing to suggest that any other person has been involved or that anyone else is at risk.”

