Suspicions serial killer on the loose in the UK

A confidential coroner’s report has raised the possibility that a serial killer could be responsible for murdering a number of pensioners.

A report leaked to The Sunday Times said two suspected double murders in Wilmslow, Cheshire, could have been the work of an offender unknown to police.

The first two double killings happened in 1996 and 1999 only two miles apart.

In both cases husbands were previously thought to have murdered their wives before killing themselves.

But modern techniques have led a report to find both cases were likely to have been double murders.

The report, which was written by Stephanie Davies, the senior coroner’s officer for Cheshire, called on the National Crime Agency and Interpol to review cases in Britain and Europe to determine if they are related.

It warned: “This individual will not stop killing until someone or something stops him.”

