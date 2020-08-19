Preloader
Suspected Islamist attack in Berlin

German authorities are investigating a series of car accidents that left several people injured on a Berlin motorway on Tuesday evening as an Islamist attack, prosecutors’ spokesman told Focus magazine on Wednesday.

“According to the current knowledge, it was an Islamist-motivated attack,” the spokesman was quoted as saying. He added that there were also indications that the 30-year-old suspect with an Iraqi citizenship had psychological problems.

A spokesman for the Berlin public prosecutors was not immediately available for comment.

Media reports in Germany stated, that a man, who was responsible for several accidents in a row on the Berlin city motorway, was threatening with a bomb inside a box on top of his car. The box was later destroyed with a a high pressure water jet and no explosives were found. State security took over the investigation, as the man made remarks, suggesting a political or religious background.

Firemen wait at a police line near a site where several accidents took place in Berlin, Germany, 18 August 2020. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

