Summit extended to Sunday as EU leaders fail to agree

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (L), Malta's Prime Minister Robert Abela (C) and Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel (R) at the start of the second day of an EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, 18 July 2020. European Union nations leaders meet face-to-face for the first time since February to discuss plans responding to coronavirus crisis and new long-term EU budget at the special European Council on 17 and 18 July.

European Union leaders failed to agree on a massive stimulus fund to revive their coronavirus-hammered economies on Saturday after two days of fraught negotiations, but extended their summit for another day to try and iron out their differences.

As the 27 leaders scurried back to their hotels after a late dinner at the conference hall in Brussels, a source close to summit chairman Charles Michel said they would be handed new proposals before they reconvene at noon (1000 GMT) on Sunday.

With the pandemic dealing Europe its worst economic shock since World War Two, leaders gathered on Friday to haggle over a proposed 750 billion euro (683.7 billion pounds) recovery fund and a 2021-27 EU budget of more than 1 trillion euros.

