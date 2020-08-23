Study reveals how most Germans get infected with the coronavirus

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Private households and elderly care homes are responsible for most of Germany’s coronavirus transmissions, a study by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases has shown.

The study, published on the weekend, found that the majority of coronavirus outbreaks in Germany are found in the home, with an outbreak infecting an average of 3.2 people. In these instances, transmission probably only occurred among other family members, the study said.

Nursing homes for the elderly are the second most affected by the pandemic, but the risk of widespread infection is much higher, with an outbreak resulting in an average of almost 19 other infections.

Refugee homes face the highest risk of infections in the case of a COVID-19 outbreak with an average of 21 infections per outbreak recorded — more than anywhere else — the study found.

Schools in Germany, on the other hand, aren’t leading to major outbreaks at present, with only 31 outbreaks and 150 infections, according to the RKI. Only a small number of cases can be traced back to restaurants, hotels and offices.

