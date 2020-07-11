Sterling scores hat-trick in Manchester City’s 5-0 win against Brighton

epa08541157 Manchester City's Raheem Sterling (2-L) celebrates with Phil Foden (C) and Riyad Mahrez (2-R) after scoring for a 5-0 lead during the English Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City in Brighton, Britain, 11 July 2020. EPA-EFE/Cath Ivill/NMC/Pool EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Raheem Sterling struck a hat-trick as Manchester City crushed Brighton 5-0 at the AmEx Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

Second-placed City had lost their previous three away games but never looked likely to extend that streak against a Brighton side that struggled from the outset.

Sterling opened the scoring in the 21st minute when he collected a nod-down from Gabriel Jesus outside the box and superbly drove it into the bottom corner.

Jesus made it 2-0 just before the break, turning in from close range after Rodri had headed a corner goalwards.

ity took total charge in the second half, with Kevin De Bruyne striking the post in the 51st minute and two minutes later Sterling heading in a fine curling cross from Riyad Mahrez.

Bernardo Silva made it four and then Sterling bundled in the fifth in the 81st minute.

Reuters

