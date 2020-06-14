MAAA announces resumption of road races from mid-July
Malta's top running body has announced the long-anticipated return of road races in Malta. After a hiatus of four months, the MAAA announced on Facebook...
Running gains in popularity during Covid-19 lockdowns
Amidst the isolation of lockdown, the world has fallen in love with running – that is, according to the findings of a new, ongoing research...
UEFA Champions League last-eight to be played on a single-match basis in Lisbon
UEFA are set to complete the Champions League with a 'Final Eight' tournament held over 11 days in Lisbon, according to a plan which will be presented to...
Kenyan stars invite Ingebrigtsens to Nairobi for rematch
Following the cross-continent 2000m race at the Impossible Games last week, world 1500m champion Timothy Cheruiyot has invited the Ingebrigtsen brothers for a rematch of...
Traditional Chicago Marathon not yet ruled out
The unrelenting pace of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States have fuelled further doubts on the organisation of the popular Chicago Marathon. The race,...
Bayer Leverkusen snatch 1-1 draw against Schalke 04
Bayer Leverkusen came from a goal down to snatch a 1-1 draw at Schalke 04 on Sunday as they held on to fourth place in...
Real Madrid beats Eibar in their first post Covid-19 competitive match
Real Madrid beat Eibar 3-1 on Sunday in their first competitive match at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium following La Liga’s three-month break due to...
La Liga to file criminal action against pitch invader
La Liga’s organising body has said it is filing for criminal action against the man who ran on to the pitch during Real Mallorca’s behind-closed-doors...
Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao end their match in 1-1 draw
Atletico Madrid drew 1-1 at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday on their return to action after La Liga’s three-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, missing...
Banning athletes who kneel in support of anti-racism is a breach of human rights – Global Athlete Movement
The stance of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in potentially banning athletes who kneel in support of anti-racism protests is a breach of human rights,...
England’s manger says that taking pay-cut to help FA is a no-brainer
England manager Gareth Southgate has said it was an easy decision to accept a 30% wage cut to help the Football Association (FA) mitigate the...
Novak Djokovic beaten at charity tournament organised by World Number 1 Tennis player
World number one Novak Djokovic lost one of his two opening singles matches on Saturday at the charity tournament he organised, and his day got...
Messi’s greatness not interrupted by Covid-19
Lionel Messi scored and grabbed two assists as La Liga leaders Barcelona eased to a 4-0 win away to struggling Real Mallorca on Saturday, making...
Gattuso’s particular minute of silence
The entry of the teams on the pitch, from separate entrances, was suggestive. When Napoli and Inter met in midfield, there was a greeting between...
Napoli qualifies for Coppa Italia final
Napoli reached the Coppa Italia final with a 1-1 draw at home to Inter Milan on Saturday as forward Dries Mertens became the club’s all-time...
Bayern need one win to secure the Bundesliga title
Leon Goretzka’s 86th minute goal gave Bayern Munich a 2-1 victory over visitors Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday, meaning they need to win just one of...
Edinson Cavani and Thiago Silva to leave PSG after Champions League conclusion
Paris St Germain’s record goalscorer Edinson Cavani and captain Thiago Silva will leave the club after the conclusion of the Champions League campaign, the Ligue...
Juventus go through Coppa Italia Semifinal after 0 – 0 draw
Juventus is through to the Coppa Italia final after earning a tricky 0-0 draw against AC Milan on Friday in the second leg of the...
Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan GPs cancelled for 2020
This year's Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japanese Formula One Grands Prix have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Friday. Formula One had...
NASCAR bans Confederate flag in support of Black Lives Matter
NASCAR has banned the Confederate flag from its races and venues, formally severing itself from what many believe is a symbol of slavery and racism....
World Rugby announces new qualification format for 2023 World Cup
World Rugby has announced the qualification process for the 2023 World Cup in France aimed at promoting a "genuine opportunity" for all unions. Twelve nations...