Spanish airports see traffic falling after UK quarantine scares off tourists

1st August 2020

Passengers at their arrival to Manises airport in Valencia, eastern Spain. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Air traffic in Spain has dropped since British authorities announced a quarantine on travellers from Spain last weekend, airport operator AENA said this week.

AENA’s Chief Executive Maurici Lucena did not say by how much traffic had been affected by the quarantine announcement and added that the impact was hard to predict, as it could be lifted within a few weeks.

Speaking to investors during a conference call, Lucena maintained the guidance of a 57%-67% decline of overall traffic in 2020, despite the effect of the Britain quarantine.

Just over a fifth of the more than 80 million foreign tourists who visit the country each year come from Britain.

s2.reutersmedia.net

Tags: , ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

EU banks’ stress test to be held in 2021

31st July 2020

Photo Story: Covid-19 protection in Brazil

1st August 2020

Dangerous heat wave forecast for south-western areas of US

1st August 2020

Scientists use drones to study great white sharks along California coast

1st August 2020

Mastercard collaborates with Microsoft to accelerate innovation across digital commerce and startup ecosystems

1st August 2020

German trade body says second wave could be deadly to struggling retailers

1st August 2020

Azerbaijan lowers outlook, expects economy to shrink by 5% this year

1st August 2020

Spanish airports see traffic falling after UK quarantine scares off tourists

1st August 2020

Poland commemorates the anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising

1st August 2020

Oil refining capacity may not fully recover from pandemic

1st August 2020
%d bloggers like this: