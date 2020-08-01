Spanish airports see traffic falling after UK quarantine scares off tourists

Passengers at their arrival to Manises airport in Valencia, eastern Spain. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

Air traffic in Spain has dropped since British authorities announced a quarantine on travellers from Spain last weekend, airport operator AENA said this week.

AENA’s Chief Executive Maurici Lucena did not say by how much traffic had been affected by the quarantine announcement and added that the impact was hard to predict, as it could be lifted within a few weeks.

Speaking to investors during a conference call, Lucena maintained the guidance of a 57%-67% decline of overall traffic in 2020, despite the effect of the Britain quarantine.

Just over a fifth of the more than 80 million foreign tourists who visit the country each year come from Britain.

