Spain’s former King Juan Carlos ‘found’ in UAE

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Spain’s former king Juan Carlos I has been in the United Arab Emirates since August 3, the Royal Household said on Monday after weeks of silence on his whereabouts.

The scandal-hit monarch left Spain amid an ongoing scandal over alleged tax evasion two weeks ago.

“King Juan Carlos has told the royal household that he went to the Emirates on Aug. 3, and he remains there now,” the spokesman said.

The once-popular king abdicated in favour of his son Felipe in 2014 after a tax fraud case involving members of the royal family, as well as an ill-judged elephant hunting trip at a time when Spaniards were struggling with a deep recession.

POLITICO / Reuters

