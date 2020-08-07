Spain’s ex-king Juan Carlos reported to be in Abu Dhabi

7th August 2020

A person walks past graffiti by artist self named El Primo de Bansky (the cousin of Bansky) of former Spanish King Juan Carlos in Valencia, Spain. EPA-EFE/Biel Alino

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Spain’s former king, Juan Carlos, has been staying at Abu Dhabi’s exclusive Emirates Palace Hotel since leaving Spain aboard a private jet on Monday, newspaper ABC reported on Friday.

United Arab Emirates officials were not immediately available for comment. The Emirates Palace Hotel did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Dogged by mounting corruption allegations, Juan Carlos abruptly announced his decision to leave Spain on Monday but there has been no official confirmation of his whereabouts, setting off an international guessing game.

ABC said a private plane en route from Paris to Abu Dhabi stopped off in the northwestern Spanish city of Vigo to pick up Juan Carlos, four security guards and one other person on Monday morning.

Upon arrival at Abu Dhabi’s Al Bateen airport, the king and his entourage were flown by helicopter to the government-owned Hotel Emirates Palace, ABC said.

A palace spokesman said he did not know where Juan Carlos was. The former king’s lawyer did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Some media have speculated Juan Carlos is in a luxury resort in the Dominican Republic, and others place him in Portugal, where he spent much of his youth. But officials in both countries have said they have no knowledge of him arriving.

In June, Spain’s Supreme Court opened a preliminary investigation into Juan Carlos’ involvement in a high-speed rail contract in Saudi Arabia, after Switzerland’s La Tribune de Geneve newspaper reported he had received $100 million from the late Saudi king. Switzerland has also opened an investigation.

The former monarch is not formally under investigation. Through his lawyer he has repeatedly declined to comment on the allegations.

His lawyer, the royal palace and the government have all declined to say where he is.

s2.reutersmedia.net

Tags: , ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

EU banks’ stress test to be held in 2021

31st July 2020

Photo Story: Australia’s new icebreaker on the move from Romanian shipyard

7th August 2020

Imperial College study shows England’s COVID-19 spread slows

7th August 2020

Death toll from Beirut port blast rises to 154 persons

7th August 2020

Scotland’s COVID-19 reproduction number rises to 0.6-1.0

7th August 2020

Thousands sign petition for France to take control of Lebanon

7th August 2020

Malta-24 News Briefing Friday 7th August 2020

7th August 2020

Facebook removes one of largest QAnon conspiracy groups after false posts

7th August 2020

Lufthansa plans compulsory lay-offs

7th August 2020

Athletics: Last MAAA Challenge presents perfect final tune up for senior athletes before National Championships

7th August 2020
%d bloggers like this: