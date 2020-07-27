Spain’s Catalonia to take stricter measures if coronavirus situation does not improve

27th July 2020

Police agents chat with a worker of one of the night clubs that were shut down at midnight in Barcelona, Spain, early 26 July 2020, after night clubs all over the region shut down ordered by the Catalan Government. A new outbreak in various parts of Catalonia with a high number of young people testing pisitive, has taken the Government to take this decision that night Clubs have already announced they will be talking to court as they assure this measure is not 'justified'. EPA-EFE/Quique Garcia

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Spain’s Catalonia may take stricter measures to limit coronavirus contagion if situation does not improve in the next 10 days, regional leader Quim Torra said on Monday.

Torra warned that in many parts of Catalonia the data was similar to the situation before Spain declared a national lockdown in March. He added his administration’s goal was to avoid taking as strict measures as the ones that were taken back then.

Catalan authorities on July 17 advised some four million people to remain home and leave only for essential trips, banned gatherings of more than ten people and limited the occupancy of bars and restaurants as the number of cases in the region is rising faster than in the rest of the country.

