Spain to uphold cruise liners ban

epa04395101 Cyclists ride past the 'Oasis of the Seas', the world's biggest cruise ship, after arriving to Malaga for its first visit to Spain, in the port of Malaga, south-eastern Spain, 11 September 2014. The 'Oasis of the Seas', with 362m in length and a capacity of over 6,300 passengers and almost 2,400 cremembers, will remain in the port of Malaga for the next 12 hours. EPA/JORGE ZAPATA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Spain is to uphold a ban on cruise liners from docking at its ports to stop the spread of Covid-19, according to a ministerial order published on Saturday.

Cruise liners carrying thousands of passengers regularly stop off at ports in the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Barcelona and Malaga, but were prohibited when Spain went into lockdown on 14 March.

With their crowds of often elderly passengers, cruise ships have been especially vulnerable to outbreaks of the virus and have been barred from disembarking in several countries.

Spain’s ban on the vessels will continue until the coronavirus epidemic is brought under control, according to the Official State Gazette, even as the country otherwise reopens to tourists in an effort to revive an industry hammered by the coronavirus lockdown.

The retention of the ban was described as a “proportionate, objective and non-discriminatory measure that is in line with the objective set by the WHO Emergency Committee to stop the spread of the virus”, the order said, according to Reuters, referring to the World Health Organization.

The Guardian / Reuters

Like this: Like Loading...

Related