Spain to open most Schengen borders

Spanish Civil Guard members harden the security measures in the border between Spain and France in Irun, Basque Country, northern Spain. EPA-EFE/GORKA ESTRADA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Spain will open its borders to countries in the European Union’s Schengen area – excluding Portugal – on 21 June, Spanish media reported.

The country’s border with Portugal will open on 1 July, as previously announced. The two countries were in dispute earlier this month after Spain announced that they would open the border without consulting the government in Lisbon.

The Spanish government has previously said it will allow foreign tourists to enter Spain on 1 July without self-quarantining. The Balearic Islands will start receiving some tourists from Monday as part of a test programme.

Read more via El Pais

Like this: Like Loading...

Related