epa08532643 Workers outside the San Josep nursing home in Lleida, Catalonia, north eastern Spain, 07 July 2020, one of the 14 hotspots for new coronavirus cases outbreaks in the region. Catalan authorities decided to confine residents of the Segria region due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases. Some 210,000 people live in the zone. EPA-EFE/RAMON GABRIEL

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Spain reported the steepest daily jump in coronavirus infections in over two months on Thursday, with 580 new cases registered as of the previous day, up from 390 reported on Wednesday and with the regions of Aragon and Catalonia leading the increase.

Authorities have reimposed restrictions in some areas of Catalonia, including home confinement in the Lleida area affecting some 160,000 people, and health officials there said measures would have to be taken in the capital Barcelona, but gave no further details.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related