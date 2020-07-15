Spain registers rise in number of coronavirus outbreaks

epa08547369 People wearing face masks walk near a market in Collblanc district, in L'Hospitalet near Barcelona, Spain, 15 July 2020. La Florida is one of the L'Hospitalet districts in which Catalan Government decided to strengthen measures to deal with new COVID-19 cases in the area. Catalonia recorded 934 new positives in COVID-19, announced regional health authorities on 15 July. EPA-EFE/Andreu Dalmau

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Despite the rising number of coronavirus outbreaks in Spain, the government says it has no plans to restore the kind of emergency powers that led to one of Europe’s strictest lockdowns between March and June.

Sources in the Spanish executive said that regional authorities have enough tools at their disposal to control the current outbreaks, which now number over 100.

One of the most recent ones was detected on Monday at a summer camp for children in Soria, where 20 minors and several camp counselors have been quarantined.

But the Spanish Health Ministry will take action when an outbreak affects two or more regions of Spain, according to an early response plan.

El Pais reports that meanwhile, the number of regional governments making face masks compulsory in public spaces keeps growing. Aragón, Asturias, Cantabria, Navarre, La Rioja, Catalonia, the Balearic Islands, Extremadura, Andalusia and Murcia have either made the face coverings mandatory or are about to. And in the Valencia region, premier Ximo Puig said on Monday that he is seriously considering the option and that the regional government will reach a decision this week.

The new rules make face masks compulsory in public even when a social distance of 1.5 meters between people can be observed. although exceptions are made for eating and drinking, at beaches and swimming pools, and when exercising.

Until now, the Spanish government’s “new normality” decree said that face coverings must be worn in public only when it is not possible to maintain the established distance. But the recent outbreaks have led some regional authorities to make the masks mandatory at all times.

“I don’t like making it compulsory, but seeing as how the epidemiological situation is getting worse and citizens’ attitude is growing relaxed, it is adequate,” said Magda Campins, head of preventive medicine at Vall d’Hebron hospital in Barcelona.

El Pais

Like this: Like Loading...

Related