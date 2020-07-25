Spain records highest daily rise of coronavirus cases

epa08562834 A couple wearing face masks kiss after giving each other books and roses during the Sant Jordi (St George) celebrations in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 23 July 2020. Catalans usually celebrate their patron saint, Sant Jordi (St George), on 23 April but the occasion is marked three months later this year due to the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Books and roses are the main gifts people give each other. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

Spain has recorded its highest daily rise in new coronavirus cases since the beginning of the deescalation process, with 971 infections detected in 24 hours on Thursday, compared to Wednesday’s figure of 730. According to the latest figures from the Spanish Health Ministry, which now only offers disaggregated data from Monday to Friday, the daily rise of 241 new cases is the largest increase recorded since May 8, when the government began to roll back its coronavirus lockdown rules.

ELPAIS reports that María José Sierra, from the Health Ministry’s Coordination Center for Health Alerts, said: “This may already be a second wave.”

