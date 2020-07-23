Spain re-emerging as a European hotspot for COVID-19

A woman pushes a wheelchair in downtown in Barcelona, Spain. Catalonia has experienced a rise of new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. EPA-EFE/Quique García

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Spain is re-emerging as a European hotspot for COVID-19 with the Spanish Health Ministry reporting on Wednesday 9,011 new infections within the last week – the highest figure in months.

Over the last two weeks, Spain has confirmed 14,520 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of cases to 267,551.

That is around the same as the case-count in the last 14 days in Germany (5,458), Italy (2,796), Belgium (1,984) and Portugal (4,482) combined, according to World Health Organization (WHO) data.

Despite having a population of only 47 million, Spain has also reported significantly more new COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks than the larger countries like the UK (9,468) or France (8,528).

