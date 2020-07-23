Spain re-emerging as a European hotspot for COVID-19
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Despite having a population of only 47 million, Spain has also reported significantly more new COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks than the larger countries like the UK (9,468) or France (8,528).
Spain is re-emerging as a European hotspot for COVID-19 with the Spanish Health Ministry reporting on Wednesday 9,011 new infections within the last week – the highest figure in months.
Over the last two weeks, Spain has confirmed 14,520 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of cases to 267,551.
That is around the same as the case-count in the last 14 days in Germany (5,458), Italy (2,796), Belgium (1,984) and Portugal (4,482) combined, according to World Health Organization (WHO) data.
Despite having a population of only 47 million, Spain has also reported significantly more new COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks than the larger countries like the UK (9,468) or France (8,528).
Read more via AA
You must log in to post a comment.