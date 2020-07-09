Reading Time: < 1 minute

Spain is off the list of approved travel corridors for Scottish citizens, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

Scotland’s First Minister today lifted quarantine requirements for 57 countries, only two less than the UK’s list of 59; Spain and Serbia being the only exceptions. This means that anyone entering Scotland from these nations will, for the time being, be required to self-isolate for 14 days upon their return.

Speaking this afternoon, Sturgeon said that Scotland’s lower infection numbers made its stance “a bit different to that of the UK as a whole”, and stated: “We cannot lift restrictions on people arriving from Spain because of the significantly higher prevalence. We also have concerns about Serbia where a recent outbreak has led neighbouring states to close their borders with that country.”

These rules are “here for a reason”, she said, warning people not to “get around” them by flying in and out of non-approved countries through English airports.

Meanwhile, the UK is in renewed discussions with Portugal, having left the popular holiday destination off its list of so-called ‘air bridge’ arrangements, to the consternation of many; not least the tourist industry, which relies heavily on British visitors.

