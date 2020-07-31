Spain enters steep recession, wiping out six years of growth

31st July 2020

A woman walks near a balcony displaying with a Spanish flag decorated with a black ribbon in Toledo, southern Spain. EPA-EFE/Ángeles Visdómine

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Spain recorded a historic fall in GDP in the second quarter of the year, with the 18.5% drop wiping out all the post-financial crisis recovery of the last six years, data from National Statistics Institute showed on Friday.

The contraction, triggered by one of Europe’s strictest coronavirus lockdowns, was worse than the 16.6% expected by analysts. It came after a 5.2% drop in the first quarter, dragging Spain into its steepest recession ever, at a record pace. On an annual basis, the economy shrank by 22.1%, versus a 4.1% contraction in the previous quarter.

Private spending was the factor that most dragged the economy down, along with investment and falling exports.

Spain had been growing for 24 quarters in a row until the first quarter, and was beginning to fully recover from the 2008 financial crisis.

The government has forecast a contraction of 9.2% in 2020, surpassing the fall during Spain’s 2008-2013 financial crisis, and has said it expects 6.8% growth in 2021.

With tourism hard hit by a UK quarantine and travel advisories, the third quarter, which was expected to mark the start of an economic rebound, will be weaker than expected, said Raymond Torres, chief economist of think tank Funcas.

Spain depends on tourism for 12.3% of its economic output.

s2.reutersmedia.net

Tags: ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

EU banks’ stress test to be held in 2021

31st July 2020

North Korea’s economy grows for first time in 3 years

31st July 2020

Malta-24 News Briefing Friday 31st July 2020

31st July 2020

China reports 127 new coronavirus cases, highest since March 5

31st July 2020

Portugal’s GDP registered biggest contraction ever recorded

31st July 2020

Philippines records 4,063 new coronavirus cases, SE Asia’s highest jump for 2nd day

31st July 2020

Spain enters steep recession, wiping out six years of growth

31st July 2020

Photo Story: Mayflower II performs sailing tests

31st July 2020

U.S. government to launch ‘overwhelming’ COVID-19 vaccine campaign by November

31st July 2020

Iran’s Khamenei rejects talks with U.S. over missile, nuclear programmes

31st July 2020

French economy shrank by record 13.8%

31st July 2020
%d bloggers like this: