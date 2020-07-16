Spain commemorates its coronavirus victims

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Spain’s King Felipe VI on Thursday presided over an official state tribute to the victims of the Covid-19 pandemic and essential workers on the frontline of the crisis. During the ceremony, held in the Plaza de la Armería of Madrid’s Royal Palace, the monarch praised the Spanish people’s spirit of resistance and unity during the epidemic, which has left an official death toll of 28,413 victims in Spain.

“It has been very, very difficult,” said King Felipe. “Many people were alone, many others suffering from the disease […] and adding to this situation have been the logical feelings of fear, concern about work, fatigue and uncertainty. And yet, in these months, our society has provided a lesson of immense courage. Spain has shown its best spirit. With the passing of time, we will remember that we were an example of civic responsibility, maturity, resistance and commitment to others.”

Among the mourners joining King Felipe VI, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and other dignitaries were the presidents of the three EU institutions — Ursula von der Leyen of the Commission; Charles Michel of the Council; and David Sassoli of the Parliament, as well as the bloc’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, who is Spanish.

“We are not here to honor anyone’s glories, but to honor the plain memory of those who left brutally in these pandemic months,” said Hernando Fernández Calleja, whose brother José María Calleja, died of COVID in April. “We are here to honor all those anonymous, silent dead, who lost their lives as a consequence of this terrible illness.”

The EU chiefs did not speak but joined in carrying forward the single-stem flowers and paying respects, a gesture of solidarity all the more symbolic given the intensity of preparations that have been underway for the European Council summit.

