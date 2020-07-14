Southampton dent United’s CL hopes with last-gasp equaliser
Southampton’s Michael Obafemi scored deep into injury time to deny Manchester United a win which would have taken into Champions League places.
The Saints had taken the lead through Stuart Armstrong early in the game, but Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial changed the course of the match with two goals in three minutes midway in the first half.
With the Red Devils looking home and dry, Obafemi manged to slot in a freekick thrown into the deep end by Jan Bednarek.
Solskjaer’s side were on course to leapfrog Chelsea and Leicester – who both lost their respective matches over the weekend – and move up to third but they remain fifth with three games left in the chase for Champions League qualification.
Chelsea have the opportunity to extend their lead on United this evening as they host already-relegated Norwich.
