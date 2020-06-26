South Korea reports 39 new cases

A person wearing a face mask walk through the Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in Seoul, South Korea. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Reading Time: < 1 minute

South Korea reported 39 new cases, mostly from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area where officials have been struggling to stem transmissions amid increased public activity and eased attitudes on social distancing.

South Korea was considered an anti-virus success story after containing an outbreak during February and March surrounding the southeastern city of Daegu. However, the country has been seeing an uptick in new infections since authorities moved to ease social distancing guidelines and reopen schools starting in May.

The update from the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday brought national totals to 12,602 cases, including 282 deaths. Twelve of the new cases were linked to international arrivals.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related