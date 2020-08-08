South Korea floods, landslides kill 21 as heavy rains continue

epaselect epa08591199 A photo photo contributed by a reader shows a resident waiting to be rescued from a market flooded by heavy rain in the southeastern county of Hadong, South Korea, 08 August 2020. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Reading Time: < 1 minute

At least 21 people have died after 46 days of heavy rains in South Korea, with the country’s longest monsoon in seven years causing more flooding, landslides and evacuations on Saturday.

More than 3,000 people had been evacuated as of 6 a.m. local time on Saturday (2100 GMT Friday), according to Ministry of the Interior and Safety data, as rains battered the southern part of the Korean peninsula. Eleven people are missing.

About 100 metres (109.36 yards) of levee collapsed at the Seomjin River in the southern edge of the peninsula on Saturday and flooded the area, an official at the South Jeolla province said, with about 1,900 people evacuated in the province including about 500 from around the river.

epa08591171 A photo provided by the local district office shows apartment complexes and nearby roads are inundated by heavy rain in the southwestern city of Gwangjuon, South Korea, 08 August 2020. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY epa08591201 A photo contributed by a reader shows cows struggling to swim through floodwater caused by heavy rain in the southwestern county of Gurye, South Korea, 08 August 2020. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY epaselect epa08591199 A photo photo contributed by a reader shows a resident waiting to be rescued from a market flooded by heavy rain in the southeastern county of Hadong, South Korea, 08 August 2020. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The country’s forestry agency has raised landslide warnings to its highest level in every region except the holiday island of Jeju.

Five homes were buried in a landslide on Friday from a mountain behind a village in Gokseong, South Jeolla province, killing five people. Three people have been rescued.

In neighbouring North Korea, state media KCNA reported that Pak Pong Ju, vice-chairman of the state’s highest decision-making commission, inspected flood damage to submerged fields and crops in southwest regions of the country.

Reuters

Like this: Like Loading...

Related