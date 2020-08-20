Preloader
Coronavirus, South Korea

South Korea approves phase II human trial for Green Cross’s coronavirus treatment drug

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

South Korea’s Green Cross Corp has received regulatory approval for phase II human clinical trials of its experimental coronavirus plasma treatment drug, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said on Thursday.

The trials will test the safety and efficacy of the drug in 60 severe patients with underlying conditions like pneumonia, Green Cross said.

Green Cross was allowed to skip phase I trials. Its therapy is the country’s first to enter phase II for COVID-19 plasma treatment.

