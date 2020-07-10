South Africa confirms a record one-day case increase
South Africa has confirmed a record 24-hour case increase of 13,674.
Africa’s most developed country is now a hot spot in the global pandemic with 238,339 total confirmed cases.
Gauteng province, which contains Johannesburg and the capital, Pretoria, is home to more than a third of the total cases. Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said South Africa could run out of available hospital beds within the month.
