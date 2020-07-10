South Africa confirms a record one-day case increase

A woman walks in the rain as a storm front hits Cape Town, South Africa. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

South Africa has confirmed a record 24-hour case increase of 13,674.

Africa’s most developed country is now a hot spot in the global pandemic with 238,339 total confirmed cases.

Gauteng province, which contains Johannesburg and the capital, Pretoria, is home to more than a third of the total cases. Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said South Africa could run out of available hospital beds within the month.

Read more via The Guardian

Like this: Like Loading...

Related