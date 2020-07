People are seen through Slovakia's national flag as they walk outside in the village of Spania Dolina, Slovakia. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Slovakia reported its biggest daily jump in new coronavirus cases since April 22 on Thursday as the country sees a spike in infections.

The central European country of 5.5 million recorded 53 new cases on Wednesday, according to Health Ministry data, the seventh day since June 30 the daily rise had been in double digits.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related