Slovakia daily coronavirus case hits highest since April

6th August 2020

People are seen through Slovakia's national flag as they walk outside in the village of Spania Dolina, Slovakia. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Slovakia, which has one of Europe’s lowest COVID-19 death tolls, reported its biggest daily rise in new cases in more than three months, saying it had recorded 63 on Wednesday.

The central European country of 5.5 million people has fared better than most in containing the spread of the coronavirus, although daily cases have risen since June as Slovakia opened up from lockdowns, mirroring a European trend of rising infections.

Latest data released on Thursday showed the total number of cases identified so far in Slovakia had reached 2,480, of which 1,824 people have already recovered.

The Health Ministry said the situation remained under control and hospitalisations were steady.

Last week, the country reported its first COVID-19 death since mid-May, bringing the total to 29.

