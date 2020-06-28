Slight rise in Belgium the number of new coronavirus infections

People with masks sit around the symbol of tourism for Brussels the Atomium in Brussels, Belgium. EPA-EFE/ARIS OIKONOMOU

During the past 7 days there were an average of 92 confirmed new novel coronavirus infections in Belgium. This is 6% higher than was the case during the 7-day period prior to Friday’s press release.

Over the past 7 days and average of 15 people/day have been admitted to hospital with COVID-19. This is down 15% on the figures for the previous 7-day period.

An average of 6 people/day have died during the past 7 days. This is down 17% on the previous 7-day period. So far, a total of 9,732 people have died of COVID-19 in Belgium.

