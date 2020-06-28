Sun. Jun 28th, 2020

Slight rise in Belgium the number of new coronavirus infections

28th June 2020

People with masks sit around the symbol of tourism for Brussels the Atomium in Brussels, Belgium. EPA-EFE/ARIS OIKONOMOU

During the past 7 days there were an average of 92 confirmed new novel coronavirus infections in Belgium. This is 6% higher than was the case during the 7-day period prior to Friday’s press release.

Over the past 7 days and average of 15 people/day have been admitted to hospital with COVID-19. This is down 15% on the figures for the previous 7-day period.

An average of 6 people/day have died during the past 7 days. This is down 17% on the previous 7-day period. So far, a total of 9,732 people have died of COVID-19 in Belgium.

 

