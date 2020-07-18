Slight coronavirus rise registered in Italy

Italian security forces patrol the waterfront in the Mondello beach, Palermo, Sicily. EPA-EFE/IGOR PETYX

There was a slight rise in coronavirus cases in the week of July 6-12, the Higher Health Institute (ISS) and the health ministry said in their joint weekly report Friday.

Overall, they said, the general transmission picture and the impact of COVID-219 in Italy remain at “low criticity”.

The Rt national transmission rate is 1.01, they said.

This “shows that the transmission rate in our country has been substantially stable over the last few weeks”.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Italy is stable, the health ministry said Friday, with 233 in the last 24 hours, compared to 230 fresh infections on Thursday.

It said 11 COVID-19 sufferers have died in the last 24 hours here, down from 20 Thursday.

The ministry said Italy’s coronavirus death toll is now 35,028.

The number of people to have recovered is up 237 to 196,483, while the number of people currently known to be positive has dropped by 17 to 12,.456.

The total number of registered cases, including the deceased, the recovered and the currently infected, has risen to 243,967.

