Sixty-five rescued migrants test positive for Covid-19 – UPDATE

28th July 2020
Sixty-five migrants who were in a group of 94 people rescued at sea and brought to Malta on Monday have tested positive for COVID-19, Malta‘s health ministry said on Tuesday.

It was the single largest cluster of positive cases detected since the first case came to light in the country on March 7.

In a statement, the government, all 94 migrants admitted to Malta yesterday were isolated and swabbed for Covid-19. So far, the swab results of 85 of these migrants are available. 65 of these 85 migrants have tested positive. As per usual procedure, migrants arriving by boat are immediately quarantined for 14 days and tested. The migrants who are positive will continue to be isolated at the Ħal Far Initial Reception Centre and the rest will remain in quarantine and followed up.

This cluster brings the active number of cases on the island to 99.

Reuters / Government of Malta

Photo Alarm Phone

 

 

