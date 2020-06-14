Six detained in Croatia for inciting anti-Serbian violence

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Croatian officials slammed an anti-Serb incident that saw a group of youths display a banner in the capital Zagreb reading: “We will fu** Serbian women and children.”

Conservative Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said, “There is no place for it in a public environment,” adding that the incident was “unacceptable.”

Detention was set for the six young men to prevent them from repeating the crime after Zagreb police filed a criminal complaint against them and placed them in custody.

All are Croatian nationals aged 19-22. After a police investigation, they were suspected of displaying a banner that insulted and incited to ethnic violence against Serb women and children.

A photo posted on social media on Friday shows several Dinamo football club supporters holding a banner which said “We will f..k Serb women and children” and the letter “u” turned into the Ustasha symbol. The photo was posted by the Serb National Council.

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic condemned it the same day and Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic said police would solve any case of incitement to violence and ethnic intolerance.

The incident was roundly condemned in public as well.

Total Croatia News / DW

