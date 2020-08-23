Preloader
Coronavirus, Italy, News, Sports

Sinisa Mihajlovic tests positive for Covid-19

Sinisa Mihajlovic tested positive for Covid after the swab he was subjected to on his return to Bologna. Bologna announced the news.

Mihajlovic is asymptomatic, he will remain in isolation for the next two weeks, as required by national protocol, Mihajlovic had returned from a holiday in Sardinia, together with his wife.

He had to undergo the swab test, even if asymptomatic following his return from Sardegna, which proved a source of Covid-19 new cases for all of the Italian peninsula.

Mihajolovic will have to stay in isolation for two weeks and therefore will not be able to participate in the pre-season retreat of the team that will begin this week in Pinzolo.

Tests on the players and collaborators of the first team will be done tomorrow. About a year ago the Bologna coach announced he had leukemia and had also undergone a bone marrow transplant.

Corriere

By Corporate Dispatch

