Singer Romina Power announces the death of her sister from leukaemia

Singer Romina Power announced the death of her sister Taryn after a long battle with leukaemia.

Romina Power made the announcement on social media.

The singer gave the news via a post on Instagram saying : “My sister, Taryn reached our parents yesterday at 9.53 at her home in Wisconsin, surrounded by her 4 children and her 4 grandchildren, after having fought a battle of a year and a half with leukaemia. He left us a luminous being, a loving mother, exceptional grandmother, and a unique and special sister for her humour, her generosity and the love she had for animals and nature. I couldn’t have a better sister in this life! “

She was the daughter of actor Tyrone Power and his second wife, actress Linda Christian. Taryn was a committed vegetarian and environmental and animal rights activist, Taryn Power was 66 years old.

