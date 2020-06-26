Singapore bans group of Britons for breaking lockdown

A woman wearing a mask walks past the Merlion Statue in Singapore. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

A group of British men living in Singapore have been banned from working there again after breaking lockdown to go on a “bar crawl”.

The men were also fined around S$9,000 each ($6,500; £5,200).

They were charged after a picture of people drinking during the country’s “lockdown” – which banned social gatherings – went viral last month.

A separate group, an American couple and an Austrian, were also punished for drinking on the same day.

The Singapore Ministry of Manpower (MoM) said between 1 May and 25 June, 140 people had their permission to work in Singapore revoked for breaking Covid-19 measures.

Singapore went into a Covid-19 “circuit-breaker” – a lockdown of sorts – on 7 April. It ran until 1 June, although many measures – including the closure of dine-in bars and restaurants – continued until 19 June.

During the circuit breaker period, all social gatherings of any size – both in private and public spaces – were banned.

