Simon Cowell undergoes surgery after breaking his back

Simon Cowell has broken his back falling off his new electric bike in the courtyard of his Los Angeles home.

The 60-year-old music mogul was taken to hospital and is undergoing surgery, his spokeswoman said.

“He’s doing fine, he’s under observation and is in the best possible hands,” she said earlier.

Cowell, best known for hit shows The X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent, is spending lockdown in the US, where he now lives.

“Simon has broken his back and is having surgery this evening,” his spokeswoman confirmed, soon after his arrival at hospital. The surgery began on Saturday evening Los Angeles time.

