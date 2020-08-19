Sicily – Remains of four-year-old boy found close to location where mother’s corpse was discovered

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The remains of a four-year-old boy who went missing with his DJ mother in Sicily two weeks ago have been found, searchers said Wednesday.



They said they were “99% sure” that bones and scraps of a t-shirt belonged to Gioele Mondello, who went missing with his mother Viviana Parisi after a car crash near Messina on August 3.



The spot is about 200 metres from the Messina-Palermo motorway and not too far from where Parisi’s body was found last week.



Parisi’s husband said his wife, who suffered from psychiatric problems, would never have killed Gioele.



The man, Daniele Mondello, ruled out the hypothesis of a murder-suicide. He also said the likelihood of the pair being killed by wild dogs was scant.



“Viviana would never have killed Gioele,” said Daniele Mondello. “Furthermore, she was not afraid of dogs”.



The DJ, who had reportedly been treated for paranoia and mystic fits, disappeared with Gioele after a crash on the motorway in the countryside near Caronia.



She had been reported as being “extremely agitated” after the crash, by an eye witness who also said Gioele had been alive and unhurt after the accident.

ANSA



