Sicily preparing to introduce mandatory swabbing for persons entering Sicily from Malta as Italian island registers highest number of COVID-19 cases in Italy

Passengers disembark from a ferry coming from Sicily in Villa San Giovanni, Italy. EPA-EFE/MARCO COSTANTINO

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Italian health ministry said Tuesday that Italy has registered 412 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

That compares to the 259 new cases reported on Monday.

Monday’s contagion figure is frequently lower than that for other days of the week because fewer swabs are taken on Sundays.

Only two regions did not register any new cases – Valle d’Aosta and Molise.

Sicily had the highest number of new COVID-19 cases, 89, followed by Lombardy, the hardest-hit region, with 68 and Veneto with 65.

Italian news agency ANSA is reporting that Sicilian authorities are preparing to introduce mandatory swabbing on persons entering Sicily from Malta, Spain and Greece, after cases were registered from people entering from these countries.

The move also comes after a mayor of a Sicily town has criticised Malta for having a lack of COVID-19 checks after 11 residents tested positive following their return from a holiday on the island. Canicattini Bagni recorded 32 new cases of COVID-19, seven of which have been hospitalised.

The hospitalisations are believed to have come due to the fact that the young holidaymakers had travelled to Malta.

The ministry said six COVID-19 sufferers have died in Italy in the last 24 hours, up from four on Monday.

Italy’s coronavirus death toll now stands at 35,215.

The number of people currently positive for the coronavirus here is 13.561, up 193 in a day.

Of those, 12.711 are in isolation at home (up 168), 49 are in intensive care (up three) and 801 are in other hospital departments (up 22).

The ministry said 202,461 people have recovered from COVID-19 here, up 213.

The total number of confirmed cases in Italy, including the deceased, the recovered and the currently positive, is 251,237.

Obligatory for holidaymakers returning from Greece, Spain and Malta to have a coronavirus swab

Emilia-Romagna Governor Stefano Bonaccini is set to sign an ordinance making it obligatory for holidaymakers returning from Greece, Spain and Malta to have a coronavirus swab as of Wednesday, sources said.

As a result, people returning from vacations in these three countries will have to immediately report their arrival to their local health authority.

They will then have a swab within 24 hours.

They will not be obligated to go into quarantine if the result is negative.

Read more via ANSA/ La Repubblica

Like this: Like Loading...

Related