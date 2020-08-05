Seria A 2020-2021 to start on September 19th

epa08579299 Sampdoria's Mehdi Leris (2L) scores the goal 0-1 during the Italian Serie A soccer match Brescia Calcio vs UC Sampdoria at the Mario Rigamonti stadium in Brescia, Italy, 01 August 2020. EPA-EFE/SIMONE VENEZIA

The next Serie A season will start on Sept. 19, one week later than originally planned, the Italian league said in a statement on Monday.

The league said the decision “confirms the preference already expressed … by the majority of the clubs in a meeting dedicated to this topic.”

The 2019-2020 season ended on Sunday, having been interrupted for three months between March and June by of the coronavirus pandemic.

There will also be a shorter Christmas break than usual and matches will be played on both Jan. 3 and Jan. 6.

Reuters / Gazzetta Dello Sport

