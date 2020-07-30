Self-isolation period in England ‘to be extended to 10 days’, concern over second wave of coronavirus infections in Europe

A Design Museum staff looks over an installation by 1024 architecture on display in the exhibition 'Electronic: From Kraftwerk to The Chemical Brothers' at the Design Museum in London, Britain. The museum is preparing to reopen its doors to visitors on 31 July 2020 after four months of lockdown due to the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

People with coronavirus symptoms in England will be told to self-isolate for 10 days instead of seven, according to reports.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is expected to announce the increase in isolation period on Thursday, but it is not clear if Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland will adopt the same policy.

Those who have come into close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 will still have to stay at home for the same amount of time – 14 days.

Up until now, if you had a new and continuous cough, fever or change or loss in taste or smell, you only had to isolate for a week.

The change comes as new research suggests one in every 14 Britons has already been infected with the virus.

Hancock said on Thursday he was worried about a second wave of coronavirus infections in Europe and that the government would not hesitate to act to bring back quarantine measures if necessary to keep Britain safe.

“I am worried about a second wave. I think you can see a second wave starting to roll across Europe, and we’ve got to do everything we can to prevent it from reaching these shores, and to tackle it,” Hancock said during an interview on Sky News.

