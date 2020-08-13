Second protester dies in Belarus as UN sounds alarm

A woman shows Victory in front of Belarus military special forces as they block a street during a protest after the presidential election, in Minsk, Belarus. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

A protester has died in Belarus in police custody, the second death since clashes with police erupted on Sunday over a disputed presidential election.

Officials say the cause of death of the 25-year-old man in Gomel is unclear. His mother says he had heart problems and was kept for hours in a police van.

In Brest, police said they used live bullets when they came under attack.

A demonstrator died during a protest in the capital Minsk on Monday. The Belarusian interior ministry alleged an explosive device had gone off in his hand.

On Wednesday evening, more clashes were reported as protesters rallied again in Minsk and other Belarusian cities. The numbers on the streets appeared to be smaller that during previous nights.

Belarusian police detained about 700 people on a fourth night of protests following President Alexander Lukasheko’s contested election victory, the former Soviet republic’s interior ministry said on Thursday.

The UN has condemned the use of violence by authorities, as protests continued for a fourth night.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, said police officers were reported to have used excessive force, firing rubber bullets and water cannons, and also throwing stun grenades.

“Reports suggest that more [than] approximately 6,000 people have been detained in the last three days, including bystanders, as well as minors, suggesting a trend of massive arrests in clear violation of international human rights standards,” Ms Bachelet said in a statement.

“Even more disturbing are the reports of ill-treatment during and after detention”, she added, calling for the release of all those unlawfully detained. State TV has shown some bruised detainees lined up and being asked if they intend to continue “making revolution”.

At least 200 protesters have been wounded.

