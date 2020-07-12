Searches in three wells in Portugal for evidence in Madeleine McCann disappearance

A poster issued by the parents of missing child Madeleine McCann is placed alongside a candle at the war memorial in the centre of her home village of Rothley in Leicestershire, central England. EPA/Lee Sanders

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Portuguese police and firefighters have explored three old, disused wells in their search for the body of missing Madeleine McCann.

The operation in a remote corner of the Algarve coast involved more than a dozen investigators using specialist climbing gear, including harnesses and ropes.

It is understood the searchers found no evidence of Madeleine.

The land was sold three years ago by farmer Augusto Martins, who said police had not searched the area before.

The wells are close to each other beside a narrow road that leads to Boca do Rio beach near the town of Budens which is a half-hour drive from Praia da Luz, the resort where three-year-old Madeleine vanished in 2007.

It is believed the beach, a kilometre from the wells, was well-known to Christian B, the German drifter who is now the main suspect in Madeleine’s disappearance.

A photograph of his VW camper van used in recent police appeals is thought to have been taken on the beach.

Read more via Sky News

Like this: Like Loading...

Related