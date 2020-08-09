Mystery on death of a mother and disappearance of son in Sicily

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The searches of Gioele, 4 years old, the son of Viviana Parisi, 43 years old, the DJ found dead in Caronia, who according to investigators was with her in the woods where she was found, continue unabated.

Investigators investigating the woman’s death and her son’s disappearance do not rule out any hypothesis including murder.

The crucial autopsy will the place on Tuesday. It should clarify how the DJ died. One of the most dramatic hypothesis, is that the woman could have killed her son by burying him in the area before committing suicide.

Dozens of people with the dog units are patrolling the countryside. The firefighters patrolled more than 500 hectares with the help of dogs and drones. However the situation is proving to be complicated because the area is a forest and inaccessible places where it is difficult to move.

The woman and the child had disappeared on Monday immediately after a minor accident on the A20 Messina-Palermo motorway.

The woman’s body was found not far from the motorway. Daniele Mondello, Viviana Parisi’s husband said that he doesn’t believe that his wife killed herself.

“We do not believe that Viviana killed herself or killed Joel. We think that someone attacked or killed them or that they were attacked and killed by some animals that move here in herds.”

“It’s true Viviana has had some bad times – they conclude – but she would never have killed Gioele, she was too attached to him”. Meanwhile, it seems that investigators are led to exclude that the woman killed herself by jumping off the pylon because the scaffolding would not have been touched.

