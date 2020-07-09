Scrabble community mulls banning racial and homophobic slurs

Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

Leaders of the Scrabble tournament community in North America are voting on whether to ban the use of racial and homophobic slurs.

The vote will decide whether the words will be removed from the North American Scrabble Players Association (NASPA) list of accepted words.

The NASPA manages competitive Scrabble tournaments and clubs in North America.

The decision is due after weeks of anti-racism protests in the US and around the world.

Hasbro, owner of the rights to Scrabble in North America, told The New York Times on Tuesday that the NASPA had “agreed to remove all slurs from their word list for Scrabble tournament play, which is managed solely by NASPA and available only to members.”

Hasbro has not allowed slurs in its dictionary since 1994. However the association has still permitted them.

