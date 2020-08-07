Scotland’s COVID-19 reproduction number rises to 0.6-1.0

7th August 2020

Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland, during a special coronavirus Covid-19 First Ministers Questions at the Scottish Parliament Holyrood Edinburgh Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain. EPA-EFE/FRASER BREMNER/SCOTTISH DAILY MAIL / POOL

Scotland’s novel coronavirus reproduction number is 0.6 to 1.0, up from 0.6 to 0.9, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Thursday, cautioning against any complacency as there had been an increase in cases over recent days.

“I do want to warn, and very strongly warn, against any shred of complacency: we have undoubtedly seen in recent days an increase in positive cases and that increase might not yet be reflected in the modelling,” Sturgeon said.

“This virus is very much still out there and circulating in Scotland,” she added.

