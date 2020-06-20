Scotland Yard says Madeleine McCann disappearance remains missing persons inquiry

A file photograph dated 12 May 2007 shows a poster displayed of three-year-old Madeleine McCann, a British girl who went missing in 2007 while on holiday with her parents in Praia da Luz, in Lagos, Portugal. EPA-EFE/LUIS FORRA

Madeleine McCann’s disappearance is “still a missing persons inquiry”, Scotland Yard said on Friday, as they denied that German police had told her family about evidence that she was dead.

With relations between officials investigating Christian Brückner continuing to be strained, the Metropolitan Police released an extraordinary statement in which it clarified that it had received one letter from German authorities which “did not state that there was evidence or proof that Madeleine is dead”.

It is the Met’s first statement since German paedophile Brückner was identified as the prime suspect in Madeleine’s disappearance.

The statement comes in response to the Braunschweig state prosecutor, Hans Christian Wolters, continuing to insist that the Germans are conducting a murder investigation and that he has sent two letters to the McCanns.

On Tuesday, the McCann family released a statement which said reports suggesting they had been told Madeleine was dead were false and had caused “unnecessary anxiety to friends and family and once again disrupted our lives”.

