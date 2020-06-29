Scotland ‘could be Covid-free by end of summer’

A message painted on the lawn asks golfers to follow social distancing measures on the Old Course at St Andrews, Scotland, Britain. EPA-EFE/ROBERT PERRY

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Scotland could eliminate coronavirus by the end of the summer if the decline in new cases continues, according to a public health expert.

There were no confirmed deaths from the virus on Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

Prof Devi Sridhar, of Edinburgh University, said the country would effectively be Covid-free if that progress could be maintained.

She said the challenge would then be how to stop new cases being imported.

On Friday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the priority had to be driving the virus “as far as we can towards total elimination”.

She said Scotland was “not far away” from that goal – but that the “challenge” was to keep it at that level.

New cases of coronavirus have been falling since their peak of 430 a day in April.

Read more via BBC

Like this: Like Loading...

Related