Saudi Arabia plans distance learning for schools as virus precaution

Students at Saudi Arabia’s public schools will be educated via distance learning as a precaution against coronavirus for the first seven weeks of the new term, which begins on Aug. 30, the minister of education said over the weekend.

During that time the situation for the rest of the term will be evaluated, Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al Shaikh said in remarks carried on state-run al-Ekhbariya TV.

University and technical schools will be online for theory-based curriculums and in person for practical curriculums, he added.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced that parents would be able to choose whether their children attend classes in person or online for the first term, which begins on Aug. 30, state news agency WAM said.

“Careful plans were put in place to guarantee a gradual return to studies in all of the country’s schools without exception, and for all levels of education,” it said.

Saudi Arabia has seen more than 297,000 cases of coronavirus, while the UAE has over 64,000.

