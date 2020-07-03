Saudi Arabia extends measures to mitigate pandemic impact

A view of deserted streets when the curfew was imposed amid the outbreak of coronavirus, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabiad. EPA-EFE/ALI AHMAD

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Saudi Arabia extended several government initiatives to support the private sector in mitigating the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, state news agency SPA reported, citing a decision by King Salman.

The kingdom had introduced in March measures such as exemptions and postponements of some government fees and taxes for a period of three months.

It is now looking to extend some support measures for an unspecified period of time, according to the state news agency.

