S.Korea’s Celltrion gets UK approval for trials of COVID-19 antibody drug

30th July 2020

A photo provided by the Korean biopharmaceutical Celltrion Inc. shows the company's CT-P59 coronavirus treatment material is stacked in vials and ready to be used in trials, in South Korea. EPA-EFE/YONHAPNEWS / CELTRION INC.

Reading Time: < 1 minute

South Korea’s Celltrion Inc on Thursday said British regulators had given it regulatory approval for a phase I clinical trial of its experimental COVID-19 treatment drug.

The company will enrol participants for a clinical study in the UK after approval from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), Celltrion said in a statement.

South Korean regulators on July 17 approved an early stage clinical trial for the drug, making it the country’s first such antibody drug to be tested on humans.

s2.reutersmedia.net

Tags: ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Morocco plans $12.8 bln stimulus to aid recovery from COVID-19 crisis

30th July 2020

France’s crisis recovery may be better than expected

30th July 2020

Italy June unemployment rate rises to 8.8% as 46,000 jobs are lost

30th July 2020

Malta: Malta with least number of unemployed persons in EU

30th July 2020

Malta: EU warns of risk of syringe shortages for possible COVID-19 vaccine

30th July 2020

Malta: September sessions still scheduled, all present must prevent transmission of COVID-19, MATSEC say

30th July 2020

Malta: Nurses, pharmacists join doctors in industrial action threat over mass events

30th July 2020

Malta: 28 new cases of COVID-19, 19 are migrants

30th July 2020

Malta: Saviour Gaffarena killed by gunshots in Mqabba, his cousin wounded – four people arrested

30th July 2020

Polls show New Zealand’s Ardern on track to win Sept election

30th July 2020
%d bloggers like this: